South Dakota lawmakers don’t override Noem vetoes

By Jody Heemstra
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota Legislature did not override any of Governor Kristi Noem’s three vetoes today (March 28, 2022) when they gathered for the final day of the 2022 legislative session. Noem vetoed House Bills 1281 and 1223, as well as Senate Bill 151....

