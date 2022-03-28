ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Great Performances at the Met: Fire Shut Up In My Bones | Preview

By Previews
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy-winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s memoir marks the Met’s first performance of an opera by a Black composer...

The story journeys from Charles’ childhood to his reckoning with a secret childhood trauma. Blanchard’s jazz roots are woven into the soaring baritone of Will Liverman as Charles—who was a boy with a “peculiar grace.” Every person has known or been that child with so much imagination and a tenderness that makes them an outsider, and a target. Charles is a Black child from the South with all of the inherent dangers of making a wrong move or being different. He is so peculiar that his mother keeps him out of school until he is 7 years old. Charles’ alter ego Char’es Baby, is sung by Benjamin Preacely with a pure and young tenor. Preacely’s voice is well suited for musicals and melds nicely with Liverman’s. Char’es Baby skips around and makes a simple gold button into a fairy tale in his imagination. Liverman sings that fairy tale with heartbreaking tenderness and emotion.
