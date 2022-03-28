Sanditon on Masterpiece: Season 2 Episode 3 | Preview

Click here to read the full article. When leading man Regé-Jean Page decided to leave Bridgerton before the start of Season 2, the producers created a space so he could come back if he should ever choose to return.
The same doesn’t seem to be the case for actor Theo James on PBS’ Masterpiece series Sanditon — if the clip above is any indication. Spoiler alert: If you want to wait until Season 2 premieres this Sunday at 9/8c, don’t watch the clip above because it reveals a fate worse than marrying Eliza Campion.
Based on Jane Austen’s final and unfinished...
Sanditon is back! The hit period drama made its highly-anticipated return this week and while fans have welcomed the return of some of their favourite characters, they can't help but mourn the absence of one particular leading man. The period drama, which is currently airing on BritBox in the UK...
Hawkins and Violet are struggling to keep their relationship private on Chicago Fire season 10, episode 16. Here’s what to expect in the episode. We’re seeing a lot of jealousy from Gallo (Alberto Rosende) at the moment. He still has feelings for Violet (Hanako Greensmith), and they are coming through now that he can’t be with her. He’s missed his shot, and he’s angry at the person who caused that.
Sanditon is finally on the verge of returning for Season 2, more than two years after Season 1 came to an end that was deemed unsatisfying by many viewers. The new season will give Charlotte another chance at a grand seaside romance after Sidney broke her heart. It seemed for quite some time that Sanditon was doomed to end for good with just one season, but now fans have even more great news on top of the fast-approaching premiere when it comes to the new episodes' streaming availability.
Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
WITH billions of people using it, online dating is similar to gambling - you can never quite know what you're getting yourself into. Looking for love, one woman, unfortunately, wasn't so lucky and almost got catfished - if it hadn't been for one tiny detail she spotted. Taking it to...
The chances of Jason Gideon surprisingly appearing in the Paramount+ Criminal Minds revival just took a hit. That's because Mandy Patinkin has signed on to star in a new murder mystery show for Hulu. The series, Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, earned a 10-episode series order on Tuesday, reports TV Line.
Hallmark is in the mood for love. Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has revealed its original movie lineup for April, collectively premiering six new films, ET can exclusively reveal. Hallmark Channel's "Spring Into Love" programming slate will continue Saturday, April 2, while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' movies begin airing Sunday, April 3.
Grantchester star Tessa Peake-Jones has revealed that her character, Mrs Chapman, will receive a troubling medical diagnosis in the upcoming episodes of season seven. In a recent interview, the actress explained that Mrs C will get a visit from the doctor in the current series and that her illness will put pressure on her relationship with Jack.
Click here to read the full article. The “Quantum Leap” sequel series pilot at NBC has rounded out its main cast with three new additions.
Caitlin Bassett, Nanrisa Lee, and Mason Alexander Park have all joined the cast of the project. They join previously announced cast members Raymond Lee and Ernie Hudson.
In the followup to the original “Quantum Leap,” the new version takes place 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the...
Dexter: New Blood might have wrapped up this past January leaving fans shocked and saddened by the antihero's ultimate fate, but it was the show's decision to play one of his band's songs during the end credits of one particular episode that left series star Michael C. Hall just as surprised as audiences. During the end credits of the series' fifth offering titled "Runaway," the twisty episode's conclusion was followed by credits featuring the song "Ketamine," written and sung by Hall with his band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum — the avant-indie supergroup with Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen.
The forthcoming Walker prequel pilot — Walker: Independence — has added a Netflix star to its growing cast. Deadline reports that Single All The Way actor Philemon Chambers has joined the new show as a series regular. Chambers will portray Independence Deputy Sheriff Gus, who is described as being "polite, careful, even-tempered, and genuinely willing to help."
Sand, seashells…and an airplane hangar? Welcome to the set of Sanditon, outside Bristol, England, where the 19th and 21st centuries collide. Not that viewers will notice when the long-awaited new season of the Masterpiece series premieres on PBS on March 20. But when the cast filmed scenes at a specially made beach last year, a huge aircraft shed where the Concorde was constructed sat where the water should be. The sea was digitally added later.
Chris Rock may have left Will Smith angered by his Oscars presentation but the star's legions of loyal fans are still right by his side. The comedian was left shocked after the King Richard actor slapped him in the face after he made a controversial joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "The Lucky Ones" episode of The Walking Dead. "I'm Max. There is no Stephanie," reveals Max (Margot Bingham) when identifying herself as the mystery voice on Eugene's (Josh McDermitt) radio. After arriving at the Commonwealth to meet the woman he fell in love with over the radio, Eugene learned his first-ever girlfriend was a fiction: the Steph-phony is really Shira (Chelle Ramos), a covert operative working for Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton). In "The Lucky Ones," Eugene meets Max — the real Stephanie he connected with over the airwaves back in Season 10.
04/01/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : While searching for Sen. Panabaker’s missing daughter-in-law, the Task Force learns there may be a larger pattern of abductions. Red continues piecing together the mystery behind Liz’s death.
As Darlene searches for a home that she and Becky can afford, ol’ Don Blanksy returns with an offer they can’t resist, no matter how spooky. Then, after an attempt to boost business at The Lunch Box goes awry, Jackie finds herself apologizing to Ben and rethinking her future running the place.
Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The following story reveals major plot points from the Season 1 finale of HBO’s The Gilded Age.
HBO’s The Gilded Age wrapped its debut season on Monday night with a glamorous ball, broken hearts, and lots of open-ended plot points to keep fans guessing until the show returns.
In episode 9 titled “Let The Tournament Begin,” Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) forges ahead with plans to secretly marry Tom Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel) with the help of Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), Sylvia Chamberlain (Jeanne Tripplehorn), and her aunt Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon) who figured out...
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis.
EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project.
I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
Attack on Titan has debuted the first promo for the final episode of the fourth and final season! Part 2 of the fourth and final season kicked off with the rest of the new wave of anime making their debut as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and fans have seen how the blocks have been building towards the final conflict of the series against Eren Yeager's Founding Titan before he destroys the world with the Rumbling. But as the anime comes to an end with the next episode, the series has yet to showcase that final battle itself.
Comments / 0