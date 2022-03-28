ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Reel in Big Bucks – $10,000 Fish Still Swimming in Flathead Lake

By klintonk
 1 day ago
Catch a fish and win some cash. Sounds like my kind of fishing. The Spring Mack days are happening now on Flathead Lake. It is an effort for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CKST) to lower the numbers of non-native lake trout that are overtaking the lake. This has been...

Newstalk KGVO

Astounding Western Montana Watercraft Inspection Numbers in 2021

"Clean. Drain. Dry." "Don't move a mussel." 2022 Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) awareness and inspections have sprung in western Montana. The Char-Koosta News, the official news publication of the Flathead Indian Reservation, tells us that once again, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will be operating a pair of aquatic invasive species (AIS) inspection stations in Ravalli and Thompson Falls, in partnership with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The Ravalli station has already opened for the season, with the Thompson Falls station to follow suit next month. And with the phenomenal number of watercraft that were inspected last year, it's no surprise that they are being so proactive to protect their precious waters.
