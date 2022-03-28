Reel in Big Bucks – $10,000 Fish Still Swimming in Flathead Lake

"Clean. Drain. Dry." "Don't move a mussel." 2022 Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) awareness and inspections have sprung in western Montana. The Char-Koosta News, the official news publication of the Flathead Indian Reservation, tells us that once again, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will be operating a pair of aquatic invasive species (AIS) inspection stations in Ravalli and Thompson Falls, in partnership with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The Ravalli station has already opened for the season, with the Thompson Falls station to follow suit next month. And with the phenomenal number of watercraft that were inspected last year, it's no surprise that they are being so proactive to protect their precious waters.

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO