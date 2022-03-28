ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, WA

SVC Roundup: Softball team splits against Bulldogs

By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GixyC_0esKwEvb00

MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College softball team split their two games Sunday afternoon against Bellevue College.

The Cardinals won the second game of the doubleheader 11-0 after losing the first game 8-3 to the visiting Bulldogs.

With the split, Skagit Valley College evens their overall record at 5-5 in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

Baseball

Wenatchee Valley 13

Skagit Valley 5

MOUNT VERNON — It was a rough day on the diamond Sunday for the Cardinals as they fell to the Knights.

Wenatchee Valley blew the game open in the seventh inning, scoring seven runs in the frame.

Cardinals shortstop Cedric (Ricky) Gatter and third baseman Kaden Kirshenbaum each went 2-for-5. Gatter also had two RBI while Kirshenbaum scored a run.

Skagit Valley College is 8-10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KDRV

Beavers fall to UCLA in WNIT quarterfinals

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State women’s basketball fell to UCLA in the WNIT quarterfinals, 74-66. The Bruins took a 21-7 lead in the first quarter and the Beavers never recovered. Charisma Osborne led all scorers with 31 points for the Bruins. UCLA shot 39.7 percent as a team.
CORVALLIS, OR
Chronicle

Blazers Lose Two to SWOC

Centralia had a tough outing Saturday at Recreation Park, dropping a pair of NWAC South Conference softball games 15-0 and 12-2 to Southwest Oregon. Kylie Baker had two hits for the Blazers in the opener, but the Lakers racked up 17 hits and cruised to a win. Baker went 3...
CENTRALIA, WA
FOX40

Aggies trio heads to NCAA regionals

(KTXL) — A trio of UC Davis gymnasts are headed to NCAA regionals extending the program’s streak to 11 straight competition appearances with at least two representatives since 2010. “Getting to the NCAA Regional is extremely difficult. You have to qualify nationally. A very small percentage of athletes qualify,” explained Aggie head coach John Lavalee. […]
DAVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
Mount Vernon, WA
Sports
City
Bellevue, WA
City
Mount Vernon, WA
Local
Washington College Sports
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley College baseball team wins twice

MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College baseball team swept a doubleheader Saturday against Wenatchee Valley. The Cardinals won 9-1 and 6-3. In the first game, the Cardinals broke open a 2-1 game with seven eighth-inning runs. Skagit Valley's Kyle Henington was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
The Blade

Erie Mason's Liedel picked for Division 3 1st-team all-state

Erie Mason super-scorer Lizzy Liedel was named as an Associated Press first-team Division 3 All-State selection in Michigan, according to a release on Tuesday. The senior Liedel capped her Eagles career by averaging 28.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field, in leading Erie Mason to the Tri-County Conference championship.
BLISSFIELD, MI
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Blazers’ 9-Game Win Streak Comes to an End

Centralia College baseball’s nine-game winning streak was finally snapped in a 5-3 loss to Clark College at Linn-Benton Community College Sunday in Albany, Oregon. The Blazers then tied Linn-Benton, 9-9, in 10 innings to cap the day. The Blazers pounded out 12 hits against the Roadrunners (13-4-1), led by Casen Taggert’s 3 for 5 performance at the plate with an absurd six RBIs.
CENTRALIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Svc#Bulldogs#Bellevue College#Svc Roundup#Skagit Valley College#Cardinals#Baseball Wenatchee Valley#Knights
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Rueck, Spartans win opening Mid-Willamette boys golf match

Cole Rueck posted a 1-under-par 71 and three teammates recorded personal-best scores Monday to help Corvallis High win the opening match of Mid-Willamette Conference boys golf play at Cross Creek Golf Course near Dallas. The Spartans shot a 327 in the 18-hole tournament, 34 better than runner-up Lebanon (361). Crescent...
CORVALLIS, OR
KULR8

Western Washington sweeps MSU Billings softball

BILLINGS — Western Washington stroked 21 hits over two games and the Vikings won both games of a Great Northwest Athletic Conference softball doubleheader — 9-1 and 2-1 — against Montana State Billings Sunday at Avitus Group Stadium. On Saturday, Western Washington also won both games of...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chronicle

Slow Start Hands Mountaineers Road Loss to Cruisers

Rainier: Howell 2-3, RBI; Gonzalez 2-4; Boesch 1-4, 2 RBIs. Rainier allowed six runs in the first two innings and was unable to come all the way back in 7-5, non-league road loss to Eatonville on Monday. The Mountaineers out-hit the Cruisers 8-6, but Eatonville was able to plate three...
RAINIER, WA
KHQ Right Now

Girls track: Capsule for Greater Spokane League 2022 season

Capsules for 2022 girls track and field programs in the Greater Spokane League. Central Valley: Many personal bests came out of a second-place team performance at last year’s culminating championships that will translate into confidence for this year’s team. Junior hurdler Cassidy Haddad is at the forefront of a strong Bears team, having won the 100- and 300-meter hurdle titles last spring with personal-best times.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Jessica Waters homers twice, Mt. Spokane softball beats Gonzaga Prep

Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Mt. Spokane 23, Gonzaga Prep 2: Jessica Waters went 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (3-3, 3-1) beat the Bullpups (1-5, 1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Willow Almquist homered twice with four RBIs and Avery Erickson and Cassie Jay added homers for the Wildcats.
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Riverhawks Can’t Turn Hits Into Runs in Loss to Ilwaco

Toledo baseball tallied 10 hits on the day but couldn’t string enough together to plate runs in a 9-1, non-league loss at home to Ilwaco on Saturday. The Riverhawks were within striking distance to the end, trailing just 4-2 through six innings until the Fishermen erupted for five runs to put the game out of reach and secure the win.
ILWACO, WA
Chronicle

Hoff Wins Javelin, Girls Win 4x200 for Bearcats at KM Invite

Seth Hoff won the boys javelin event and the W.F. West girls won the 4x200 relay on Saturday at Kent-Meridian High School’s KM Invite track meet. Hodaya Starr, Amanda Bennett, Brenna Witchey and Amelia Etue finished the relay in 1:51.85, edging out Glacier Peak by five-hundredths of a second.
KENT, WA
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
2K+
Followers
114
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy