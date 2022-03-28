SVC Roundup: Softball team splits against Bulldogs

MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College softball team split their two games Sunday afternoon against Bellevue College.

The Cardinals won the second game of the doubleheader 11-0 after losing the first game 8-3 to the visiting Bulldogs.

With the split, Skagit Valley College evens their overall record at 5-5 in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

Baseball

Wenatchee Valley 13

Skagit Valley 5

MOUNT VERNON — It was a rough day on the diamond Sunday for the Cardinals as they fell to the Knights.

Wenatchee Valley blew the game open in the seventh inning, scoring seven runs in the frame.

Cardinals shortstop Cedric (Ricky) Gatter and third baseman Kaden Kirshenbaum each went 2-for-5. Gatter also had two RBI while Kirshenbaum scored a run.

Skagit Valley College is 8-10.