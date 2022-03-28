ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

USDA Expects Food Prices To Keep Rising In “Many” Categories

By lexiontheradio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSorry to bring bad news to your Monday, but as reported by Successful Farming, the USDA says to not expect your grocery bill to get lower anytime soon. Actually, USDA officials are predicting food prices to go up by a total...

