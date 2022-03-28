2022 Audi RS Q8 By Lumma Design

We can think of several moments in Porsche's history that sent loyalists into uproar: when Porsche unveiled the Volkswagen-powered 914, the introduction of its first SUV two decades ago, the arrival of the four-door Panamera seven years later, and more recently when the Boxster and Cayman's flat-six was replaced with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Today, Porsche sells more Macans than either of those models, and most of them have a 2.0-liter engine. But the new Macan T model aims to inject more driving pleasure into the most popular Porsche, and we're here to tell you that it works. After all, the letter T, which stands for Touring, denotes a recipe also used on the 911 and 718 sports cars.
