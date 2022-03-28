ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Audi RS Q8 By Lumma Design

By Alina Moore
Top Speed
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2020, Lumma Design offered its first tuning kit for the Audi RS Q8. Two years later, the tuner decided to revisit its kit and is now offering a facelift for its CLR 8 RS package. Since the first time it managed to squeeze more than 100 horsepower from the...

www.topspeed.com

Comments

MotorAuthority

2004 Porsche Carrera GT for sale with 27 miles on odometer

A nearly untouched 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with just 27 miles on the odometer is currently for sale through the DuPont Registry. Finished in Silver Metallic with a Terracoatt leather interior, this Carrera GT is number 154 of 1,270 produced between 2003 and 2006. Porsche originally wanted to build 1,500 cars, but production was cut short due to pending changes in U.S. airbag regulations, according to the DuPont Registry.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CARS
MotorAuthority

First drive review: 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS writes a love letter to mid-engine design

Strapped into the driver’s seat of the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, I’m trying to listen to the hand radio stashed next to the gearshift, but I can’t make out the words. I assume they’re instructions from the Porsche factory driver that I’m chasing, since I asked before this latest session of hot laps about the ideal line to take in the upcoming heavily banked lefthander after an uphill straightaway.
CARS
motor1.com

UK: Audi RS5, BMW M3 AWD, and Model 3 Performance meet for a drag race

Electric vehicles have a performance advantage over their combustion-powered counterparts by instantly making peak torque and generally not needing to change gears. CarWow puts this idea to the test by racing a Tesla Model 3 Performance against a BMW M3 Competition with all-wheel drive and an Audi RS5 Coupe. These...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Steve McQueen's 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 is for sale

A 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 once owned by Steve McQueen is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The King of Cool bought the big Benz sedan new in 1972 and drove it until his death in 1980. While McQueen owned a wide variety of cars, the Mercedes' black exterior and interior indicate he was going for subtlety with this one.
ENTERTAINMENT
MotorAuthority

2023 Acura Integra returns as $30,000, 200-hp, hatchback with manual transmission

Acura on Thursday released more details on the 2023 Integra and opened reservations for the four-door hatchback. Deliveries are scheduled to start this spring. The production version preserves the styling of the Integra prototype unveiled in late 2021. Under the hood sits a 1.5-liter turbo-4 (the first turbocharged engine in an Integra) producing 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

7 Best Midsize Sedans According to KBB

Midsize sedans are known for their spacious interiors, excellent fuel economy, comfortable ride, and affordability. Thanks to Kelley Blue Book, finding the best family sedan has become much easier with its ranking of the best midsize cars of 2022. 2022 Lexus ES midsize sedan: Luxury and affordability personified. Kelley Blue...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Kia Forte GT ‘Punches Above Its Price Point,’ MotorTrend Says

The adage goes that it’s impossible to get something fast, cheap, and high-quality, and you can get only two of the three. The same principle applies to cars, with many buyers wanting crisp handling, strong throttle response, and a budget-friendly sticker price. The good news is that the 2022 Kia Forte GT defies the odds and delivers in all three categories.
CARS
Ars Technica

You can now buy a road-legal replica of Porsche’s mighty 917K racer

The UK is known for plenty of things, but it's not all fish and chips and dodgy Russian oligarch money. It's also surprisingly permissive when it comes to registering vehicles for public roads. Thanks to a process called "Individual Vehicle Approval," it's possible to road-register cars that would likely be met with exasperated spluttering if you were to try the same thing in Germany, Japan, or most states in the US.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Stingray Loses 5DF Black-Painted Wheel Option

The 2023 Corvette Stingray will introduce a handful of changes and updates over the preceding 2022 Corvette Stingray, arriving as the fourth model year for the mid-engine C8. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette Stingray will not offer the 5-trident-spoke Black-painted aluminum wheels option. The 5-trident-spoke Black-painted...
CARS
MotorAuthority

1929 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Coupe sells for $2.365M

Before it was wiped out in the Great Depression, Duesenberg was one of the greatest American automakers. This 1929 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Coupe auctioned off by Mecum at its Glendale, Arizona, sale earlier in March for $2.365 million shows how the company achieved its stellar reputation. Much of...
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

This Drag Race Spectacle Is Special Because It's Not Everyday You Get To See A Brabus Build Hit The Drag Strip - gallery

The ‘Carwow’ team brought three SUVs to the drag strip. One was the Lamborghini Urus, the other the Tesla Model X, and the surprise contender, the Brabus 850. The Brabus 850 is based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe. It comes with a mighty 6.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 engine under the hood. It puts out 850 horsepower and a massive 1,069 pound-feet of torque!
CARS
Top Speed

BMW X5 M and X6 to Change Dramatically with the Upcoming Facelift

It has been almost three years since rumors about a new BMW engine started to surface. It was said to be a new V-8, that we now believe is called the S68 and will carry on the legacy of the twin-turbo, hot-V layout. This engine, which could end up being the very last of its kind due to extreme efforts toward electrification, will first launch in the production version of the BMW XM, but has also been expected to trickle down to other models. A new report from Bimmerpost Forums claim it could even land in the X5 M and X6 M.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

RML's Reborn Ferrari 250 GT Will Be As Reliable As A Toyota

As Ferrari prepares to launch its first-ever SUV, one can't help but wonder if the Italian automaker has lost its way. Whatever you think of so-called super SUVs, there's no doubt that Maranello's prettiest cars were made before many of us were even born. RML Group agrees and decided to do something about it by promising a reborn Ferrari 250 GT SWB with classic styling and modern engineering. That promise came last year, and since then, we've been shown a gorgeous interior and seen the first completed car. But unlike so many other niche companies that will spend millions on bodywork and interior design alone, RML is testing its limited run of restomods as intensely as a mass-market manufacturer might. In fact, this car is being tested more strenuously than something like a Ferrari 296 GTB ever will.
CARS
Top Speed

This 3D-printed Lamborghini Aventador Hides American V-8 Power - gallery

A committed father and laser physicist creates a very believable replica of a Lamborghini Aventador. The project is in its final stages and after 2 years, it looks like the real deal. Moreover, it looks like an Aventador SJV Spyder, which is even harder to replicate, because of the more aggressive ground effects.
HOME & GARDEN
MySanAntonio

Could an Audi Pickup Be In the Cards?

Whether a storied marque or an upstart startup, it’s a time of change and reinvention for countless automakers. Audi is no different. This week, the company revealed even more about its expansion into the field of electric vehicles, including an advance look at the A6 Avant e-tron. Rethinking its...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Porsche Macan T Makes a Case for the 2.0

We can think of several moments in Porsche's history that sent loyalists into uproar: when Porsche unveiled the Volkswagen-powered 914, the introduction of its first SUV two decades ago, the arrival of the four-door Panamera seven years later, and more recently when the Boxster and Cayman's flat-six was replaced with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Today, Porsche sells more Macans than either of those models, and most of them have a 2.0-liter engine. But the new Macan T model aims to inject more driving pleasure into the most popular Porsche, and we're here to tell you that it works. After all, the letter T, which stands for Touring, denotes a recipe also used on the 911 and 718 sports cars.
CARS

