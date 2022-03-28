ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock

By Matty Willz
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kl4Ar_0esKu8e400

Before we get started it’s probably a good idea for everyone to let out a long, relaxing ‘wooosah’.

Did it help? Probably not, but the homie Will Smith definitely didn’t complete that infamous exercise before calmly slapping the taste out of Chris Rock’s mouth at the 2022 Academy Awards.

But what most fans don’t understand is that this isn’t the first time Rock has made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Though I have a funny feeling that it may be the last.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

After the slap heard around the world, many wondered if there was some dark history between Will and Chris that would’ve prompted such a violent outburst. Let’s break it down.

Back in 2016, at the same award ceremony, Chris Rock was hosting. At the time the ‘#OscarsSoWhite’ trend was in full effect. Several celebrities and followers on social media didn’t appreciate the lack of diversity at the award ceremony and decided to protest. Both Will and Jada boycott the show, and Rock, of course, turned it into a joke.

Strike one.

The line about the Smiths happens around the 2:50 mark.

“Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties,” Rock quipped during the opening monoluge. “I wasn’t invited.”

In 2018 Will showed some love to his ex-wife, Sheree Zambino, who’s the mother of his oldest son, on social media. Rock left a comment confessing that Will must “have a very understanding wife”.

Strike two.

And then last night happened. For Mr. Rock it looks like three strikes and a slap to the face my boy!

The point is, Chris Rock has made several remarks about Jada Pinkett Smith over the years. No one is condoning violence, and of course, Will lacked professionalism in his approach. But is there something going on between Rock and the Smiths that we just don’t know about?

Perhaps. Or perhaps we’ll never really get to the bottom of it.

But one thing’s for sure, it looks like Jaden Smith – Will and Jada’s son – is rocking with his dad on this one.

Who’s side are you on in this Will Smith/Chris Rock fiasco?

The Latest:

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Talked to Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, Smith was approached by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who appeared to be comforting Smith during the commercial break after the altercation. According to Variety, Washington and Perry were seen talking to Smith, who slapped Rock after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. It was also reported that Smith's publicist, Meredith O. Sullivan, came by at the commercial break to have a discussion. Additionally, Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the King Richard star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad, Richard Williams.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Will Smith, Chris Rock to work out slap incident after Oscars 2022

The mea culpas are going to come post-Oscars. Page Six has exclusively learned that Will Smith and Chris Rock are expected to work out their issues at an event after the awards show following the now-infamous slap. Both are expected to attend the annual Vanity Fair Oscars bash, but it’s unclear if they’ll make amends before or during that soirée. But party sources tell us that moments after Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Rock, security immediately started strategizing because Smith had 20-plus attendees in his party. Sources at the Academy Awards also told us after the slap seen ’round the world...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Zendaya
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Rihanna
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa reveals thoughts on shocking Will Smith Oscars moment

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest took to the air for their After Oscars show bright and early on Monday morning following Sunday's eventful 94th Academy Awards ceremony. While addressing the big moments of the night on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the two couldn't skirt around talking about the big one, that being Will Smith shockingly attacking Chris Rock.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Don’t mention that slap! Why no one was talking about Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars afterparty

So that was Oscars 2022, or, as the Academy possibly refers to it: “The Oscars where absolutely nothing strange happened, and how was the play, Mrs Lincoln?” Apparently some broadcasters bleeped out the Slap Heard Around the World. Well, if it’s any consolation, TV viewers, even inside the Dolby Theater it wasn’t much clearer what the hell had happened, mainly because of the Oscars’ discombobulating determination to carry on – with the palpably strained smile of a Ziegfeld girl who has fallen down and broken her leg in several places, but is determined to get to the end of routine with a grin, dammit.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

In Defense of Wesley Snipes’s Red Carpet Bermuda Shorts

At last night’s Oscars, the standout red carpet moments were those that defied convention—whether Timothée Chalamet’s chest-baring Louis Vuitton jacket or the prevalence of tailored white shirts on some of the night’s starriest arrivals, including Zendaya and Uma Thurman. And while Kristen Stewart’s subversive take on the short suit may have got the most of the attention when it came to idiosyncratic red carpet looks, there was another look cut above the knees that sparked plenty of conversation, worn by none other than Wesley Snipes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy