Manitowoc, WI

Trimble named AP player of year, Garceau wins coaching honor

By MARK STEWART, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, TOM DOMBECK, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
 2 days ago

By MARK STEWART, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and TOM DOMBECK, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter

We can now call it a clean sweep for Seth Trimble.

Earlier this month, Trimble, the senior from Menomonee Falls, was named Mr. Basketball, the honor given by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association to the state’s top senior, as well as the Gatorade state player of the year.

Monday the 6-foot-3 point guard, who will play at North Carolina next season, was announced as the state player of the year by The Associated Press.

“I feels nice to get the respect that I feel I deserve,” he said. “I’ve put in a lot of work …. I appreciate the compliments.”

Trimble won the award unanimously. Three other players were nominated: Lake Country Lutheran senior Luke Haertle, Whitnall senior Danilo Jovanovich and Brookfield Central senior Andrew Rohde.

Trimble’s award-winning season was fueled by the opportunity to take Menomonee Falls basketball to heights it either had not reached in some time or had never achieved.

Falls hadn’t won a conference championship since 2010 and it never qualified for the state tournament. With Trimble leading the way, the Phoenix achieved both goals this season and finished with a 25-4 record.

He finished the season with team highs in scoring (26.2 ppg), assists (4.2), steals (2.5 apg) and blocks (1.6 bpg). He ranked second in rebounds with 7.4 per game.

“The efficiency he scores at is totally off the charts,” Falls coach Jason Hallenbeck said. “This isn’t a volume kid, who you say he’s the best player so he’s taking 25 shots a night.”

Trimble averaged 17.2 shots per game. His .558 shooting percentage was his best since his freshman season when he didn’t have as many attempts. The growth in his game, however, came more from his ability to be a three-level scorer than a dramatic increase in his shooting percentages.

Hallenbeck also spoke about Trimble’s ability defend the top threat on the opposing team regardless of size. The coach also appreciated his star player’s leadership after the team started 4-2.

“Whether they’re making mistakes (or having) sloppy practices, to have a voice from your players point that out is a huge thing,” Hallenbeck said. “Seth came into his senior year with really high goals and I think he did step up as far as realizing that he and the players around him needed to be pushed. I think he was a big part of that for us.”

Coach of the year

Not many across the state picked Roncalli to defeat Milwaukee Academy of Science in the WIAA Division 4 state championship.

On March 19, the Jets defeated the Novas 55-45 at the Kohl Center in Madison to give Roncalli, which is located in Manitowoc, and coach Joe Garceau a second state title in five seasons, having been D4 champions in 2018 as well.

Garceau was named The Associated Press state coach of the year on Monday for the first time on the back of that state championship. Six other coaches were nominated: Pewaukee’s David Burkemper, Randolph’s Tyler Fischer, St. Thomas More’s John Hoch, Neenah’s Lee Rabas, Waukesha South’s Bo Richter and Brookfield Central’s Dan Wandrey.

“Just surprised,” Garceau said of winning the award. “It’s an honor. If the players didn’t work as hard it wouldn’t be possible. Just another team accomplishment.”

Quick to deflect attention, Garceau credits what his former coach at Roncalli and then mentor Joe Rux built.

“When I got hired I told my brothers I got the keys to a Cadillac,” Garceau said of the program built by Rux. “I didn’t want to see the program change that Joe Rux built. It’s a continuation of what a lot of people do, not just me.”

In Garceau’s seven seasons leading the program, the Jets have been to state four times and reached the sectional final in 2020 before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

Following the state championship, senior standout Luke Pautz talked about what Garceau meant to the players.

Garceau sacrificed sleep on many nights to do as much preparation as possible, creating detailed scouting reports up to six pages on upcoming opponents.

“He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever played for,” Pautz said. “He’s one of the best coaches in the state. There’s nights he doesn’t go to bed because he’s making sure we know everything inside and out about the next team. I love him. I love playing for him. I wouldn’t want to be coached by anyone else.”

The lack of sleep was worth it Garceau says.

“Been telling myself the last few weeks to keep grinding,” Garceau said. “As tired as I was it was for the players we have and everyone who came before. (The players) were able to get to that pinnacle, that mountaintop.”

