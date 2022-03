The New England Patriots have been historically dominant for most of the 28 years Robert Kraft has owned the team. The last three years have been significantly less so. Tom Brady's final season in a Patriots uniform came to a grinding halt in the first round of the 2019 postseason. His departure predictably left the team in quite a bind that led to Bill Belichick's first season missing the playoffs entirely since 2008. Last year brought more optimism in the form of rookie QB Mac Jones and a Wild Card berth, but New England's utter annihilation at the hands of the Buffalo Bills left a sour taste in everybody's mouth to end the season.

