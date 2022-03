Hooray for more opening news! Today, we’re bringing you six new businesses that have or will open their doors so soon. Excited to dive in? Let’s go. Meet your new furniture BFFs. Sara Sells is a Tennessee-based company looking to plant their roots a little further south. The concept? A once-a-month warehouse sale of furniture, home decor and more—all at a great price. If you’re tired of waiting on “out of stock” items and ridiculous shipping times, you’ll be thrilled to know that everything is ready to be picked up in stores. They offer both pick-up the following week of their sale or local delivery so you’ll be able to get your items home in a flash.

HOOVER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO