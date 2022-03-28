ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart stops selling cigarettes in some stores

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO The Associated Press
 19 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores though tobacco sales can be a significant revenue generator. Wall Street Journal was the first to report the development Monday. It noted some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico were on the list, citing...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart Sues BJ's Wholesale Claiming It Stole Self-Checkout Technology

Walmart and its big-box warehouse subsidiary Sam's Club accused rival retailer BJ's Wholesale Club in a lawsuit filed Tuesday of stealing technology that powers a popular self-checkout option in the Sam's Club mobile app. In the lawsuit, Walmart claims BJ's launched a self-checkout feature in its mobile app that's nearly...
RETAIL
Reason.com

Who Will Be the First Person To Go to Prison for Selling Flavored Tobacco or E-Cigarettes?

Sometime in the not-too-distant future, if it hasn't happened already, the first American will likely be sentenced to prison for selling flavored tobacco or e-cigarettes. It might happen in Massachusetts, where state attorney general Maura Healey announced charges last year against New Hampshire resident Samuel Habib, accused of running "a large-scale illegal marijuana, tobacco, and flavored vaping product distribution operation." The charge of tax evasion, stemming in part from his sale of flavored e-cigarettes that are banned in Massachusetts, carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Store closures could point to continuing shifts in consumer behavior. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Distribution Center Burns DownRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStoreWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
pymnts

Retailers Pull Back as Shoppers Tighten Wallets

Shoppers are showing the power of the pocketbook by rebuffing efforts by some apparel retailers and department stores to raise their prices as inflation continues at its highest level since the 1980s, and consumers scale back on the spending that had been on the rise for several months. Macy’s recently...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Retail: H&M Sells Competing Brands on Its Website; UK Online Grocery Shopping Market Well Ahead of US

Today in retail, the roller-coaster ride continues for Warby Parker’s stock, while relationship commerce is helping brands reduce their customer acquisition costs. Plus, Williams-Sonoma is reimagining its stores to appeal to omnichannel shoppers. Shoppers are showing the power of the pocketbook by rebuffing efforts by some apparel retailers and...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Walmart is ending cigarette sales in some California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico stores after years of debate within the company's leadership ranks – which will free up the store to install more self-checkouts

Walmart will quit selling cigarettes in some of its stores after a years-long debate within the retail giant's management team about selling tobacco products, it was revealed on Monday. The markets in which cigarettes are being removed from stores include California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, the Wall Street Journal...
RETAIL
KVIA

El Paso convenience stores sell legal “ways” to get high

EL PASO, Texas-- The use of a herbal supplement known as Kratom, which produces opioid-like effects, is on the rise. Its popularity is due to its addictive potential, accessibility and legal status. Kratom is available in different forms such as leaves, pills and powder. Access is also made easy through...
EL PASO, TX
FOXBusiness

Walmart pushes new delivery services for a post-pandemic world

Walmart Inc. wants to keep the e-commerce party going. The retail giant is focused on adding new ways to offer shoppers home delivery and efficiently move online inventory as the pandemic-related e-commerce surge shows signs of cooling. Walmart is building more automated fulfillment centers attached to existing stores, experimenting with...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOXBusiness

Helmets sold at Walmart stores nationwide recalled over injury hazard

Tens of thousands of bike helmets sold exclusively at Walmart are being recalled due to a head injury risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Sakar International recalled the 89,000 Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets because they "do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets," the recall notice said.
CARS
FOX26

Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state. The case stems from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters approved the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
protocol.com

Instacart wants to sell enterprise software to grocery stores

Instacart will now start offering software services to all grocery stores, moving beyond the company's primary focus on food delivery through gig work. The Instacart Platform will offer software management services for ecommerce, fulfillment, ads, insights and other data for any grocery store, not just those that partner with Instacart for delivery services. Fidji Simo, the company's CEO, said in a press release that the new software platform is based on insights the company has gathered through partnering with grocers on delivery and building custom digital stores.
TECHNOLOGY
FOX26

How 10 largest US metros changed in COVID's 1st full year

Here's a look at how the 10 most populous metro areas in the U.S. changed during the first full year of the pandemic, from mid-2020 to mid-2021, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates released Thursday. The population estimates calculate births and deaths, as well as domestic and international migration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
