Despite falling to Notre Dame on neutral territory in Florida, the Bulldogs bounced back to defeat Penn at home to improve their conference record to 2–0. In its matchup against No. 15 Notre Dame (4–6, 1–3 ACC), Yale (5–2, 2–0 Ivy) fell in a 17–10 defeat. In the leadup to their matchup in Florida against the Fighting Irish, the Bulldogs had won four games and only lost to then-No. 1 Boston College.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO