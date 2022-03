Robert Page has hailed “unbelievable” Daniel James and promised the Leeds forward will score goals for Wales.James’ pace was a formidable weapon in the World Cup play-off win over Austria on Thursday, his importance to Wales underlined by him making his 27th consecutive start in competitive internationals since the first against Slovakia in March 2019.But the 24-year-old was guilty of missing several gilt-edged openings in the 2-1 victory to prevent Wales from enjoying a more comfortable night in Cardiff.James has filled the centre-forward role at Leeds since arriving from Manchester United due to Patrick Bamford being injured, but Wales boss...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO