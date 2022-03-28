ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jon Hamm Finally Makes Red Carpet Debut With GF Anna Osceola At Oscars Party

By Kelby Vera
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago

The couple looked classy as can be during their first red carpet appearance as a couple. Jon and Anna have been linked since summer of 2020.

Date night debut! Jon Hamm, 51, and girlfriend Anna Osceola, 33, enjoyed their first red carpet event as a couple during Oscar night 2022 on Sunday, Mar. 27. The Mad Men star and Law & Order True Crime actress looked like quite the pair as they graced the Mercedes-Benz Party at the Four Seasons Hotel before making their way over to Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187Lat_0esKpD9V00
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola made their red carpet debut while making their rounds to the 2022 Oscar after-parties. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Anna was eclectic and elegant in a high-neck patterned dress with a sassy leg slit and blue/pink color palette that perfectly played off her auburn hair. Strappy black heels and a glittering clutch completed her look. Meanwhile, Jon gave classic menswear a fun twist in a silk suit with a black-on-black woodgrain pattern.

The couple’s red carpet debut comes nearly two years after they were first romantically linked. Anna, who appeared on the final episode of Mad Men, and Jon’s relationship came to light in June 2020, but they were able to keep things largely private. They were, however, spotted in Sep. 2021 vacationing in Italy together.

Before dating Anna, Jon was in a long-term relationship with actress/director Jennifer Westfeldt from 1997 to 2015. At the time, they shared a statement via People which said, “With great sadness, we have decided to separate, after 18 years of love and shared history. We will continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward.”

Anna, who hails from Massachusetts, has also made appearances on shows like Law & Order True Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and NCIS. She had a recurring role on the ABC Family show, Greek, in 2008-2009, as well. Jon currently has several of his own projects in the pipeline. He recently wrapped filming Top Gun: Maverick and the dark comedy Coroner’s Office is due out later this year.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife

166K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

50M+

Views

Follow HollywoodLife and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lynda Carter, 70, Stuns As She Goes Barefoot On Red Carpet — Photos

70 and fabulous! Lynda Carter was simply glowing as she supported friend Diane von Furstenberg who was being honored with an award. No shoes, no problem! Lynda Carter, 70, didn’t let the lack of footwear stop her from looking phenomenal in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 11. The Wonder Woman icon dazzled in a gorgeous sequin gown designed by friend Diane von Furstenberg, who was being honored with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Women of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress. While Lynda likely arrived with some high heels on, she ditched them to pose for photographers at the soirée.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Best looks from the Oscars 2022 red carpet

The 94th Academy Awards are finally here. The event, which airs tonight on ABC at 8 PM ET, will deliver the most prestigious awards to Hollywood. While the Oscars are the biggest night for the film industry, they’re also a glamorous night for fashion. Don’t miss the biggest...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hamm
shefinds

Renée Zellweger Just Wore The Tightest Gold Dress On The 'Tonight Show'—Hello, Legs!

After months of filming in a fat suit and facial prosthetics for her truly unrecognizable role as convicted murderer Pam Hupp in The Thing About Pam, we bet Renée Zellweger was glad to get back to her normal self for premieres and talk show appearances. And her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 7th couldn’t have been a bigger contrast to her on-screen character!
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Nominated Actor Who Still Doesn’t Have An Oscar

Every year, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences select a handful of performers they deem worthy of nominating in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Surprisingly, some of the best and most acclaimed performers of our time have racked up numerous nominations without […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Carpet#Auburn Hair#Oscars Party#The Mercedes Benz Party#Vanity Fair
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Seen In 1st Pics Of Her Walking Her Adorable Puppy While Rocking Flared Jeans

Suri Cruise flashed a big smile while taking her new pooch for a walk in a fashionable puffer coat and dark denim jeans similar to the style her mom Katie Holmes wears. Suri Cruise, 15, looked as happy as could be during a stroll with her new dog. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed standing with the adorable pet while smiling and wearing an olive green puffer jacket and dark denim flared jeans on the recent day outing. She also had her long brown hair down and wore sneakers with the look as she held onto the pink leash the dog was attached to.
PETS
ETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Hit Oscars 2022 Red Carpet, Making Her the First Kardashian to Attend

While the Kardashians are no strangers to awards shows, no member of the famous family has ever attended the Oscars -- until now. Kourtney Kardashian joined her fiancé, Travis Barker, on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. This also marks the couple's first red carpet they've walked together since getting engaged in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa like you've never seen her before - see her unexpected makeover

Kelly Ripa has taken on a new role and she looks amazing! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host surprised fans with a look they didn't see coming. The mom-of-two transformed into Lady Gaga's character, Patrizia Reggiani, from the movie House of Gucci for her show's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
166K+
Followers
15K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy