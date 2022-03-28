ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rescue Lamb Is Obsessed With His Dad’s Guitar | The Dodo Little But Fierce

 2 days ago

Archie, the rescue lamb, absolutely loves listening to...

Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
Gwinnett Daily Post

Guy Rescues Dog From A Van Covered In Snow | The Dodo

Guy rescues a dog from a van in -50 degree weather 💙. Check out more of Brady's rescue runs on Instagram: thedo.do/bradyoliveira. Special thanks to @K9AdvocatesManitoba, check them out on Instagram: thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba. To help foster more dogs like June, keep up with Paws Above on Instagram: thedo.do/pawsabovek9.
96.5 The Rock

Texas Woman ‘Steals’ Dog to Take Hiking

TikToker and proud southern woman Kila Johnson recently went viral after posting a video showing a lost dog she found. She didn’t post the video to find the owners or let her viewers know she was saving the dog, but to let everyone know how excited she was to find the dog.
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was found tied to a gate with a terrible note from its owners

Kilo, the abandoned Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is assumed to be six years old. He was found tied to the front gates of Dogs Trust Merseyside in Huyton on a busy road with his food and water bowls. The handwritten letter with him stated his name and a message from his owners that they can no longer cope with him.
Fatherly

The Real Blippi is a Dad — And His Baby’s Name is Super Unique

Blippi is the $#!t. Blippi made a name for himself with his wildly popular YouTube channel and now the children’s entertainer has officially joined the Dad Club, as Stevin John, the man who plays the real Blippi — notably NOT the Blippi imposter who was on tour — announced that his fiancée Alyssa Ingham gave birth to their first child together last week.
