LEAVENWORTH – Kansas Wesleyan split its doubleheader with the Saint Mary Spires on Friday at the USM Softball field. KWU won the first game 4-0 and dropped the second 3-2. Anahi Agredano (SO/Anaheim, Calif.) got the Coyotes on the board in the top of the third inning with a double to score Brianna McGinnis (SR/Tucson, Ariz.) who led off the inning with a double.

LEAVENWORTH, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO