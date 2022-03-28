ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Making an Impact: Spring 2022 Stony Brook Magazine Is Online

Is online and shining a light on the many ways that the university and its faculty, staff, students and alumni inspire others to set their ambitions high, achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Feature article The Sky's Not the Limit elaborates on a collaborative new effort to...

news.stonybrook.edu

TBR News Media

Stony Brook Renaissance School of Medicine students celebrate Match Day March 18

131 RSOM students match to residency programs; 20 percent to stay at Stony Brook Medicine. Taking a major step toward launching their careers, 131 Renaissance School of Medicine (RSOM) fourth-year students matched to residency training programs all over the country, New York State and at Stony Brook Medicine on March 18. Twenty percent of the students matched to training programs at Stony Brook, the highest percentage staying at Stony Brook since 2010 when the school began tracking this metric annually.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Stony Brook University to lead translational biomedical research network

The initiative, secured by Senator Schumer, will receive $10 million in federal funds. Stony Brook University will lead a new, innovative network of regional biomedical research institutions to accelerate translational research that will impact and advance clinical care for many physical and mental health conditions. Called the Long Island Network for Clinical and Translational Science (LINCATS), it will be headquartered at Stony Brook University. The initiative will be in collaboration with Brookhaven National Lab (BNL), Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, and the Northport VA Medical Center. Central to LINCATS establishment is $10 million in federal funding secured by Senator Chuck Schumer and supported by Senator Gillibrand, part of Congress' omnibus funding bill of which Long Island will receive some $50 million.
STONY BROOK, NY

