ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck in Crosswalk

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – A woman was struck in a crosswalk at Route 9 and Maynard...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
City
Framingham, MA
NECN

Car Swerving to Avoid Roadkill Leads to 9-Vehicle Pileup on Maine Turnpike

A car swerving to avoid roadkill caused a 9-vehicle pileup on the Maine Turnpike Friday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., state police said the driver of a Dodge Caliber swerved to avoid roadkill, overcorrected, and then rolled their vehicle into a ditch near mile marker 185 northbound on Interstate 95 near the Broadway exit in Bangor.
ACCIDENTS
11Alive

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in DeKalb County

TUCKER, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating an incident where a pedestrian was fatally hit early Monday morning. According to DCPD, it happened around 12:46 a.m. near Lawrenceville Highway and Cooledge Road. The victim, only identified as a man in his late 50s, was walking across...
TUCKER, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crosswalk
FraminghamSOURCE

Pedestrian Struck on Blandin Avenue

FRAMINGHAM – A man was truck on Blandin Avenue last night, March 15 around 8;30 p.m. The man was crossing the avenue when he was struck by a vehcile, according to police. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when struck. He suffered minor injuries, said Framingham Polie Lt....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Framingham Man Steals $800+ in Tools & Paint

FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, March 14, after he stole more than $800 in tools & paint from Walmart, according to the Framingham Police spokesperson. Police arrested Robert Lacroix, 29, of 347 Hollis Street of Framingham. He was charged with shoplifting more than $250 by asportation....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian struck and killed by Caltrain in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif. - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Caltrain in Menlo Park Friday morning, SamTrans officials said. The collision with northbound train #113 and the individual happened on the tracks between Watkins Avenue and Encinal Avenue, officials said. The pedestrian was trespassing on the tracks, according to authorities.
MENLO PARK, CA
Sioux City Journal

Male pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on I-29

SIOUX CITY -- A male pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle, the Sioux City Police Department reported. At around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, investigators responded to a report of a man being struck near mile marker 150.9 on the northbound lane of Interstate 29. Witnesses reported...
SIOUX CITY, IA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassDOT To Begin 2-Year, $11 Million Reconstruction of Union Avenue Project March 28

FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will begin a 2-year long, $11.34 million reconstruction project of Union Avenue starting Monday, March 28. The project involves improvements to Union Avenue from Proctor Street to Main Street, with limited work on intersecting local roadways, according to the MassDOT spokesperson. “Specifically,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy