Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck in Crosswalk

A man died when he was struck by a motorcycle in a hit-and-run collision early Monday in an industrial area in the Lower Valley, El Paso police said. Hector Mario Chavez, 50, was walking on the street when he was hit by a 2004 Yamaha Road Star motorcycle at about 12:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Chino Drive, police said.

EL PASO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO