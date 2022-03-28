Yankees 11, Tigers 7: Deivi García, Gleyber Torres shine in win

(Despite my tardiness, I want to be considered for a writing position). Being a Yankees fan in 2021 was a true test of loyalty. Yet make no mistake it was a season of wasted potential, that began with serious World Series aspirations that built up to one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, culminating in a defeat in the American League Wild Card Game at the hands of the Boston Red Sox, a team that surprised many for even being in playoff contention. In the aftermath, much of the coaching staff was replaced (though manager Aaron Boone was extended), and we witnessed a reshaping of the lineup by trading away Gio Urshela, Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit. Despite the pain that last season brought, I can’t help but feel optimistic for the coming season and am appreciative that we’re even playing at all given the lockout.

