ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees 11, Tigers 7: Deivi García, Gleyber Torres shine in win

By Jake Devin
Pinstripe Alley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees continued their spring work today, with Opening Day now just a week and a half away. There was little urgency this afternoon, with a patchwork squad making its way to face the Tigers on the road. Even so, the Yankees dispatched Detroit for their second consecutive exhibition...

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Yankees veteran making loud push to make roster

TAMPA — There was a loud crack and then the crowd went quiet until the ball landed over the face, over the bleachers and out of the stadium entirely. The home run Marwin Gonzalez had just crushed was such a no-doubter that fans immediately recognized its uniqueness and watched in awe. Then they cheered.
MLB
FanSided

The downside of Cardinals signing Albert Pujols

There is a possible downside for the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols. The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly signed Albert Pujols to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million. He will provide impact with his very presence. So it’s hard to imagine there is a downside to the club signing him.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers star Cody Bellinger’s surprising take on Spring Training struggles

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are anxiously monitoring Cody Bellinger during Spring Training, hoping the former NL MVP can return to his past form after struggling the past two seasons. Things haven’t gone well for Bellinger this spring, however, as he’s once again been striking out at unprecedented rates. His strikeout issues haven’t fazed him, though. Addressing the media Tuesday, Bellinger attempted to reassure Dodgers fans, claiming he’s feeling better than his production would suggest, via Bill Plunkett.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Eduardo Rodríguez
Person
Clarke Schmidt
Person
Luis Gil
Person
Tim Locastro
Person
Deivi García
dodgerblue.com

Who Will Replace Kenley Jansen As The Dodgers’ Closer?

On the same day the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their signing of Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract, they saw longtime closer Kenley Jansen depart for a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves. The Dodgers and Jansen had mutual interest in a reunion, but Freeman’s six-year contract and...
MLB
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

UPDATE: Yankees’ latest Luis Severino revelation isn’t good news

UPDATE: The Yankees announced on Tuesday that Severino will throw a bullpen on Tuesday instead of starting against the Blue Jays on regular season because, according to manager Aaron Boone, he’s been experiencing some “general arm soreness. If Severino gets through his Tuesday bullpen feeling better, he’ll make a third and final spring start on Saturday and then make his first regular-season start a week later on April 9 against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees prospect demoted; Nationals sign former Yankees, Mets reliever

Time for a roundup of former New York Yankees players making headlines as Opening Day approaches on Thursday, April 7. MLB Trade Rumors reports “The Pirates have optioned top pitching prospect Roansy Contreras to Triple-A, one of a number of roster moves made in anticipation of opening day. ... Contreras, the former Yankees’ farmhand, is the prospect of particular note here, the Pirates’ fourth-ranked prospect, per Baseball America.”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers
ClutchPoints

Gary Sheffield’s son gets brutally honest about Trevor Bauer’s situation

Trevor Bauer is still not participating in Major League Baseball activities as the the league continues to sort out his sexual abuse accusation from last year. Bauer was already cleared of charges from a legal perspective, but MLB could still opt to implement disciplinary action. Bauer has expressed his desire to return to the game, and it appears that a former MLB superstar’s son has his back.
MLB
FanSided

3 records Albert Pujols could break in his final season

Albert Pujols is poised to have one heck of a final, record-breaking season. The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday they have brought Albert Pujols back to the club on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, for what will be his final season as a player. Pujols will approach and surpass...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

White Sox, Phillies Reportedly Agree To Outfielder Trade

The Phillies and White Sox agreed to a trade this Tuesday involving outfielder Adam Haseley. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Phillies are sending Haseley to the White Sox. At this time, it’s unknown what Philadelphia received in return for the former eighth overall pick. Haseley, 25,...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Twins offer lifeline to former All-Star pitcher with 1-year deal

The Minnesota Twins made some serious moves this offseason after a disappointing 2021 campaign that saw a talented roster underachieve. The Twins went out and acquired former New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela, former Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray and signed former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. The Twins weren’t quite done yet even with Spring Training underway, as they came to an agreement with this former All-Star starting pitcher on a one-year contract, as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
MLB
FanBuzz

The New York Mets Logo Has Some Secret Details Hidden in the City Skyline

The New York Mets are celebrating their 60th season in 2022, and the team the Amazins are fielding now is a far cry from the one that took the field in 1962. The inaugural season of New York Mets baseball still holds the record as the absolute worst, with Casey Stengel’s Metsies posting a 42-120 record as they limped to the finish line.
MLB
NJ.com

‘I can be a superstar’: Have Yankees found a slugger who can muscle his way into lineup?

TAMPA — As a clone, he’s somewhere between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, with a spring training cubicle among the two rows of movable lockers that are smack dab in the middle of the Yankees clubhouse at George M. Steinbrenner Field. This is where most of the Opening Day long shots usually spend a few weeks until being demoted to minor-league camp. Some are prospects, like Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera, and others are non-roster veterans who are new to the team, like this huge first base insurance policy.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

From Savages in the Box to Savages on the Golf Course

(Despite my tardiness, I want to be considered for a writing position). Being a Yankees fan in 2021 was a true test of loyalty. Yet make no mistake it was a season of wasted potential, that began with serious World Series aspirations that built up to one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, culminating in a defeat in the American League Wild Card Game at the hands of the Boston Red Sox, a team that surprised many for even being in playoff contention. In the aftermath, much of the coaching staff was replaced (though manager Aaron Boone was extended), and we witnessed a reshaping of the lineup by trading away Gio Urshela, Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit. Despite the pain that last season brought, I can’t help but feel optimistic for the coming season and am appreciative that we’re even playing at all given the lockout.
GOLF
Pinstripe Alley

MONEY CAN'T BUY YOU HAPPINESS...BUT CAN IT BUY YOU A YANKEE CHAMPIONSHIP?

"PLEASE CONSIDER ME FOR THE WRITER'S POSITION" "They" say money can't buy you happiness but I always wondered who the hell "they" are! Probably the super rich who don't want us "deplorables" crashing their party. Ok, so if we accept that money can't buy you happiness, if you do I have a bridge in Brooklyn you can buy cheap, can Hal's money buy you a Yankee championship? Well yes...but!
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy