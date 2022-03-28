DeSantis signs bill limiting discussion of LGBTQ issues in classrooms

The Government should reconsider the funding of faith schools if they stigmatise LGBT relationships, secular campaigners have said.The news comes following the cancellation of a planned visit by Simon James Green, a gay young adult author, to The John Fisher School, a Catholic boys’ secondary school, in Croydon.Mr Green was due to visit the school on Monday for World Book Day to discuss his novel, Noah Can’t Even, which features a gay character.If a visit from one of the UK’s leading writers of LGBTQ+ teen fiction is considered ‘outside the scope of what is permissible in a Catholic school’, the...
Comments / 0