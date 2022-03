The Minnesota Twins made some serious moves this offseason after a disappointing 2021 campaign that saw a talented roster underachieve. The Twins went out and acquired former New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela, former Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray and signed former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. The Twins weren’t quite done yet even with Spring Training underway, as they came to an agreement with this former All-Star starting pitcher on a one-year contract, as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO