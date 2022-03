U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man trying to smuggle 52 reptiles at the San Diego border, the agency says. The man, a 30-year-old U.S. citizen, was hiding 43 horned lizards and nine snakes in small bags under his clothes as he tried to enter the United States from Mexico, the agency says. The incident took place around 3 a.m. on Feb. 25.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO