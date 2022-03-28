Alonzo Rubalcaba earns weekly SEC honor

Keeshawn Barthelemy, one of the leading scorers for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2021-22, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. While not the most surprising news, the Buffs are now faced with the task of replacing the substantial point production that the sophomore point guard brought to the court. Barthelemy averaged 11.1 points per game and had 78 assists (second-most on the team) last season. But as the season went on, freshman guards K.J. Simpson, who led the squad with 86 assists, and Julian Hammond III both quickly became deserving of increased minutes. Besides Jabari Walker and his decision of whether or not he will...

BOULDER, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO