Alonzo Rubalcaba earns weekly SEC honor

By Jason Marcum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Wildcats senior catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week along with South Carolina’s Braylen Wimmer. Rubalcaba joins Chase Estep as Kentucky’s second winner of the award this season and SEC-best 19th Player/Pitcher of...

WMBF

CCU’s Melissa Jefferson earns Sun Belt Athlete of the Week honors

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s Melissa Jefferson has been selected as the Sun Belt Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday morning. The junior from Georgetown, South Carolina, picked up two wins for the Chants during last weekend’s Weems Baskin...
GEORGETOWN, SC
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
KEYT

UCSB is sloppy in loss at UCLA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Three errors and six unearned runs plagued the Gauchos Tuesday night as No. 21 UCSB Baseball fell to No. 25 UCLA 7-2 at Jackie Robinson Stadium. UCSB touched home first scoring a run in the top of the second inning as Kyle Johnson led off with a double into right field and walks by both Christian Kirtley and Jason Willow loaded the bases with drawing walks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KELOLAND

Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven declare for WNBA Draft

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Hannah Sjerven and Chloe Lamb’s USD careers concluded this past weekend in the Sweet 16, but both are hoping to continue their careers at the next level. Lamb and Sjerven are 2 of 88 players who have submitted their names into the WNBA Draft. While both are household names in our […]
VERMILLION, SD
The Daily Telegram

Adrian, Onsted track teams win Early Bird Invite

ONSTED — The Onsted girls track and field team and the Adrian boys picked up early season wins Wednesday as the teams won the Onsted Early Bird Invite. The Maples posted a team score of 186 on the boys side followed by Clinton (56), Onsted (50), Ida (30) and Sand Creek (16). ...
ONSTED, MI
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. “The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.”
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffs guard Keeshawn Barthelemy enters transfer portal

Keeshawn Barthelemy, one of the leading scorers for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2021-22, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. While not the most surprising news, the Buffs are now faced with the task of replacing the substantial point production that the sophomore point guard brought to the court. Barthelemy averaged 11.1 points per game and had 78 assists (second-most on the team) last season. But as the season went on, freshman guards K.J. Simpson, who led the squad with 86 assists, and Julian Hammond III both quickly became deserving of increased minutes. Besides Jabari Walker and his decision of whether or not he will...
BOULDER, CO

