Flood Advisory issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Newton; Scott; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JASPER...NEWTON...NORTHERN SMITH AND SCOTT COUNTIES At 219 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Steele to 6 miles southeast of White Oak, moving east at 35 mph. A Tornado Warning also remains in effect until 300 PM for portions of Smith County and for portions of Newton County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Forest, Newton, Prospect, Harperville, Lawrence, Decatur, Homewood, Stratton, Roberts, Pulaski, Steele, Hillsboro, Pineville, White Oak, Conehatta, Burns, Little Rock, Polkville, Lake and Sebastopol. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
