Google is once again not putting its foot down on big developers that refuse to use its in-app billing system. The Play Store always required developers to use Google Play's in-app billing system, but many big developers like Netflix and Spotify simply ignored the rule and did their own billing anyway. Google never punished these companies, but it announced a deadline to switch to Google Play billing by September 2021—and then allowed extensions to March 31, 2022. This is the second time the deadline has neared, and we're again seeing cracks in Google's attempts to enforce its rules. The latest news is that Google is expanding third-party billing in the Play Store, at least for one huge streaming company.

