Freezing rain, slick roads coming to Metro Detroit, but there's some 'good news' on the way, too

(WWJ) – Temperatures across Metro Detroit on Monday were much chillier than the seasonal average, and forecasters are calling for potentially dicey road conditions Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service in Detroit says freezing rain is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with a brief period of snow and sleet possible at the onset of the precipitation.

Temperatures in most areas across Metro Detroit on Monday were around 30, with RealFeel temps in the mid-20s -- 15-20 degrees below normal, according to the NWS.

AccuWeather meteorologist John Feerick says some suburbs could even see temperatures drop to as low as 10 degrees on Monday night.

And while the sun will warm things back up to near 40 on Tuesday afternoon, it will drop to around freezing in the evening hours, bringing the chance of some slick road conditions – especially north of Detroit.

Ice accumulations will be "highly sensitive to the speed at which temperatures rise above freezing" on Wednesday morning, the NWS said. The situation is still carrying "a good deal of uncertainty at this time," officials said.

The NWS hasn’t pinpointed a time for when the freezing rain might begin, but ice accumulation of a tenth of an inch can be expected in many areas.

There is some better news for Metro Detroiters itching for some more spring-like weather, however, Feerick says.

Monday is “probably gonna be the coldest night we see until autumn. I guess that's the good news," Feerick said live on WWJ Monday afternoon.

Tuesday’s precipitation is expected to taper off by the next morning, when Feerick says the sun will come out, bringing temperatures up into the low 60s later on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Though temperatures are expected to fluctuate over the weekend, it does appear warmer weather will likely be sticking around moving into April.

