Some CNY residents ready for end of winter after latest snowstorm

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Saturday’s March snowstorm was a reminder that we aren’t done with winter yet. And while it made for some dangerous conditions on the roads, it also was a chance for some to squeeze in one more snow day.
“It’s a surprise,” Sara Chan, of King of Prussia, said. “We love it.”
When it’s time to play in the snow, why is it that kids don’t ever feel the cold as much as we do?
“For them, it’s a treat,” Chan added. “For us, it’s a little bit of work.”
Snow and whipping winds throughout Saturday reminded everyone north and...
