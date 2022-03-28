Some CNY residents ready for end of winter after latest snowstorm

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 39. Cloudy and breezy with some rain. The 5-day forecast. UNUSUAL SYRACUSE LANDMARK RECOMMENDED FOR HISTORIC STATUS: A state board has recommended historic status for the former H.A. Moyer carriage and automobile manufacturing plant, known as the Syracuse factory with a house on its roof. For decades, rumors swirled that someone lived in the house — but that wasn’t the case. If the building is added to the the state and national Registers of Historic Places, it will be eligible for tax credits if it is developed and its historical features preserved. The tax credits will provide a major lift to a development group that plans to transform the Moyer building into 128 loft apartments, along with office and other commercial space. (David Lassman file photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO