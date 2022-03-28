INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 3.28.22

The Douglas County school board voted 4-3 Tuesday to hire Erin Kane as the next school district superintendent and hired additional attorneys to represent them as they consider fighting an open meetings lawsuit in which a judge has already ordered a preliminary injunction.
Not so fast! An earlier decision to pause the salary increase for the sheriff's position is now being re-evaluated by the Douglas County Board. The proposed four year freeze on any increase has been lifted, and the matter has been channeled back to committee for reconsideration. It was two weeks...
The court is expecting just one more day of testimony. Tomorrow marks two years since the first Nebraskan died of COVID-19. A section of West Papio Trail at Blondo Street will be temporarily closed starting tomorrow. Emily's Wednesday evening forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Less wind, drier conditions but cloudy...
MEDFORD, Ore. — MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Two counties in southern Oregon have declared states of emergency related to cannabis, paving the way for a moratorium on new hemp licenses. Jackson County commissioners declared a local state of emergency Thursday while Josephine County commissioners declared one Wednesday, The...
With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.
The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
SPOKANE VALLEY - The City of Spokane Valley is tightening its parking rules for public right-of-ways to stop people from leaving vehicles along streets for long periods of time or living in them. Officials also want to prevent people from moving the same vehicle around the block every few days...
Data from the Douglas County Public Safety Pulse Report.Graphics from Douglas County. Although Douglas County residents experience less violent crime than nearby counties, they worry about unsavory activity creeping into their neighborhoods.
Douglas County court officials have set this years date for an event that's become an annual occurrence - at least before the pandemic. April 12 is the date of the warrant resolution event for 2022 at the Government Center. Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office and the Clerk...
OMAHA, Neb. — With a lawsuit still pending over whether Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse overstepped when she placed a mask mandate on Omaha residents, Omaha's Mayor is taking steps to insure a county health director can never do it again. At Mayor Jean Stothert's request, Omaha...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 and Fox 11) — More than seven months after the Caldor fire sparked outside of Lake Tahoe, residents in the Douglas County area are still hoping for help from the federal government. The online petition urging President Joe Biden to take action states...
OMAHA, Neb. — In a grassroots effort, Assumption Ukrainian Catholic Church parishioners met with Douglas County commissioner Jim Cavanaugh at Howlin' Hounds coffee Thursday. The group discussed what potential Ukrainian refugee resettlement could look like in Omaha. Nataliya Lys wears yellow and blue ribbons in her hair to show...
Comments / 3