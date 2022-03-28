Don't miss a minute of the medieval fun at the Sherwood Forest Faire!

Everyone knows that photographing small children is extremely challenging. But you haven’t lived until you’ve attempted to photograph your kids. And let's face it, photographers use their kids like test dummies, so you might as well get some decent photos while trying out that new Joe McNally Ezybox (it's awesome, by the way). Heck, I think some of us photographers had kids for the sole purpose of testing out new gear. By the way, have you ever asked a seven-year-old to hold a softbox in place for you while you attempt to photograph their five-year-old sibling? You don't know what you're missing.

