ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Two people seriously hurt after alleged drunk driving crash

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AY986_0esKZ0G700

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An 84-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Chevy pickup truck crashed into their car.

The driver of the truck is an unidentified man who was attempting to pass multiple cars on Bunkerhill Road and then crashed into the victims’ Buick.

According to authorities, multiple witnesses say the pickup truck was driving recklessly prior to the collision.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with further information or questions can contact Undersheriff Christopher Simpson at 517-768-7904.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WLNS
WLNS

10K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Jackson County, MI
Crime & Safety
Jackson County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driving#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Chevy#Buick#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
ValleyCentral

Two arrested after drunk driver hits other drunk driver

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for DWI after a crash that occurred on Saturday, March 12. Bryon Michael Lucio, 21, and Marco Antonio Perez, 34, were both arrested for DWI, according to a post by Brownsville Police Department. At 2:20 a.m., police responded to an accident at the 3800 block of N. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WWMT

1 killed outside Wyoming Walmart, suspect arrested

WYOMING, Mich. — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart in the city of Wyoming Monday evening, police said. Officers responded to the Walmart at 355 54th Street SW at about 5:24 p.m., said the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old man who was shot. Despite efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.
WYOMING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy