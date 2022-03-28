Two people seriously hurt after alleged drunk driving crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An 84-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Chevy pickup truck crashed into their car.

The driver of the truck is an unidentified man who was attempting to pass multiple cars on Bunkerhill Road and then crashed into the victims’ Buick.

According to authorities, multiple witnesses say the pickup truck was driving recklessly prior to the collision.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with further information or questions can contact Undersheriff Christopher Simpson at 517-768-7904.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.