Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 15 units working this call and SFD has 6 units on scene. This call came in at 12:11 a.m Friday (3/18/22). from the Chimney Hill Apartments, which is located in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that both victims had been shot. They were transported to Ochsner Health hospital by Emergency Medical Services. A female and a male are the victims.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO