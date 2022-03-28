ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 girls arrested, accused of holding down another girl and stabbing her

By MISSY WILKINSON
NOLA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo girls were arrested Sunday afternoon in Little Woods after one suspect held a girl down and another suspect stabbed her, New...

www.nola.com

Comments / 17

Mardi Gras
2d ago

Too many of our young people are getting caught up in a cycle of violent crime. The increase in girl on girl crime is appalling. The ages of these girls are getting younger and younger.

Reply(1)
13
Walterine Mccloud
2d ago

💔🙏🏽❤️LORD our children are lost,caught up in a cycle of violence that is beyond our comprehension.Where is the discipline,sense of responsibility and accountability?Why is there so much anger and lack of communication amongst your people?Why do the parents seem to be so confused on the do's and don't of parenting,why did parents stop trusting and relying on the community for support?So many people complain about child rearing in the 60's and 70's(there were few and far between violent offenders,there were no 13-16 year old carjackers,respect was highly expected and given.)We need trust, positive communication,love, respect,civic responsibility,strong family structure,prayers,and spiritual guidance to return to the family union.We are better than what we are portraying ourselves to be.Nothing but love for you all.

Reply
6
Kathleen Oliver
2d ago

the ages of criminals is getting younger and younger and scarier and scariet

Reply
8
