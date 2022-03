WASHINGTON — The Senate last week showed it can still put aside partisan differences and unite for a common goal on some issues. The question at hand: daylight saving time. The Senate unanimously agreed Tuesday that it would like to make the annual rite of "springing ahead" by an hour a year-round practice. Now the nation's clock-watchers wait to see what the House will do with the Sunshine Protection Act.

