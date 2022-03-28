ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rising Inflation in US Is Increasingly Hitting Ethnic-food Vendors

Voice of America
 21 hours ago

Rising costs are impacting day to day living for...

www.voanews.com

NBC26

US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Governors and state lawmakers throughout the U.S. are floating proposals to send checks to help residents cope with soaring inflation at a time when state budgets are bursting with cash. The relief ideas come at a time when many states actually have too much money...
BUSINESS
KHON2

Where Hawaii ranks among low-wage workers hit by inflation

(NEXSTAR) – As inflation grows, and everything from gas to food to housing gets more expensive, your income effectively shrinks as your spending power weakens. It’s especially troubling for low-wage workers trying to get by on minimum wage or living below the poverty line. Many states hiked their...
HAWAII STATE
News Channel Nebraska

US consumer sentiment fell again amid rising rates, war and inflation

Consumer sentiment slumped again in March, hitting its lowest level since August 2011, the University of Michigan reported Friday. High inflation, volatile oil prices, geopolitical unrest and now rising interest rates, have left consumers with a bitter taste about the state of the US economy. The March index was revised...
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
SFGate

The 10 U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Rising Fastest

Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
HOUSE RENT
BBC

Cost of living: 'Prices go up and nothing extra is coming in'

Cost of living increases are hitting families across Britain in different ways. The BBC talked to families in Heanor, in Derbyshire, who are feeling the pinch. "At the minute, we are having to really cut back and just have the basics," said Kerry Oxley, an accountant who works in Derby, who said she has noticed a dramatic rise in her family's bills over the past few months.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Cost of living: 'My pay isn't keeping up with rising prices'

UK wage growth failed to keep up with the rising cost of living between November and January, new figures show. Wages rose, but when taking rising prices into account, regular pay showed a 1% fall from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said. Gamu Nyasoro, a senior registered...
BUSINESS
BBC

Cost of living worries: Unions push further on pay as inflation soars

Unions are set to push for pay rises of around 10% this year. Unison, the UK's biggest union, urged Chancellor Rishi Sunak to fund an above-inflation pay rise in the public sector. And another union, Prospect, predicted "conflict" with firms and the government if there were large falls in real-terms...
BUSINESS
Marietta Daily Journal

Farmers hit hard by price increases as food price spike looms

(The Center Square) – Goods and services around the country are becoming increasingly more expensive, but farmers may be among the hardest hit as inflation, supply chain issues, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine are expected to send food prices soaring even higher. That impact is being felt by farmers...
AGRICULTURE

