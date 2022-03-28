Earthquakes shake the Permian Basin

A series of earthquakes shook the Permian Basin on Sunday.

Measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale, the first earthquake hit in northern Culberson County about 30 minutes south of the Texas-New Mexico Border. There were two more quakes in Culberson County, both clocking in at 2.6.

There was another near Coyanosa in Pecos County which hit 2.8.

LISTEN TO 1080 KRLD FOR LATEST NEWS, WEATHER & TRAFFIC.

A stronger 3.8 earthquake struck southwest of Mentone - this was the strongest in the series.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram