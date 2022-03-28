ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culberson County, TX

Earthquakes shake the Permian Basin

By Baylee Friday
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gbo2r_0esKPJaZ00

A series of earthquakes shook the Permian Basin on Sunday.

Measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale, the first earthquake hit in northern Culberson County about 30 minutes south of the Texas-New Mexico Border. There were two more quakes in Culberson County, both clocking in at 2.6.

There was another near Coyanosa in Pecos County which hit 2.8.

LISTEN TO 1080 KRLD FOR LATEST NEWS, WEATHER & TRAFFIC.

A stronger 3.8 earthquake struck southwest of Mentone - this was the strongest in the series.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes up Inland Empire

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck in the Inland Empire Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.  The temblor hit at 3:33 a.m. about 4 miles south-southeast of Rancho Cucamonga and 5 miles east of Ontario.  The epicenter was located near an industrial development just east of Ontario International Airport. The depth of the quake […]
ONTARIO, CA
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mentone, TX
State
New Mexico State
County
Culberson County, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Severe weather, tornado chances ramp up across South in coming week

March came in like a lion when tornadoes ripped through Iowa, and, unfortunately, it looks to go out similarly. A growing risk for severe weather, including rotating thunderstorms with tornadoes, will develop late this week into early next. The area from Texas to Florida, in particular, will need to monitor...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Permian Basin#Quakes#Extreme Weather#Coyanosa
ABC Big 2 News

Permian Basin energy poll results

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – According to a poll conducted by KMID ABC Big 2 and KPEJ Fox 24, 100% of respondents agree that the United States should develop it’s own domestic sources of energy rather than relying on sources around the world. The poll included ten questions and were broken down as follows: Do you […]
ODESSA, TX
Government Technology

Governor Signs Disaster Declaration After Tornadoes

(TNS) - Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a disaster declaration for 16 counties where severe storms and tornadoes swept through Monday, tearing open schools and leveling homes. At least one person, a 73-year-old Grayson County woman, was killed and more than 20 were injured. The National Weather Service confirmed at...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Wildfire Threat Puts Parts of Texas, U.S. Plains on Alert

(Reuters) - The potential for significant wildfires fueled by parched vegetation in parts of Texas and the U.S. Plains put the region on high alert on Tuesday as gusty winds and bone-dry humidity were in the forecast. Red Flag Warnings, signaling that fires could start and spread easily, were issued...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy