Lawrence Township, NJ

Lawrence public schools experience low COVID rates without mask wearing

By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
 19 hours ago

Since the mandatory mask-wearing order in schools was lifted by Gov. Phil Murphy as of March 7, only eight students in the Lawrence Township Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19, according to school district officials. The school district’s COVID-19 dashboard, which allows viewers to track the number of...

