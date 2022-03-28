ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord University to welcome WV Music Hall of Famer for evening of jazz & wine

By Cameron Gunnoe
ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Music lovers, mark your calendars for the 8th of April. The Student Activities Committee at Concord University has announced its upcoming Wine & Jazz at CU event, which will feature West Virginia Music Hall of Fame inductee, Bob Thompson.

The event is to take place in the Ballroom of the campus Student Center, and will run from 6pm – 9pm. Through the event’s announcement, the committee has encouraged folks to show up and unwind, stating,

“Join us in the Ballroom of the Student Center for a chill night of jazz music, good food and libations!”

Attendees will be treated to a performance from 2015 West Virginia Music Hall of Fame inductee, Bob Thompson, of Public Radio’s ‘Mountain Stage.’ Thompson will be backed by The Unit, of Charleston, WV.

Entry to the event is free to members of the Concord University campus and friends in the community. Those in attendance must be 21 years of age or older to partake in the consumption of alcohol at the event.

Bob Thompson came to West Virginia in the 1960s to pursue his musical education at West Virginia State College, which has since become West Virginia State University. Originally arriving as a trumpet player, Thompson would later make the switch to piano and become active in the local music scene.

Along with a number of independent releases, Thompson has released several albums through major label subsidiaries, two of which have reached the Top 25 Billboard contemporary jazz chart. Thompson has performed in countries around the world, and now enjoys a position as the house pianist for NPR’s ‘Mountain Stage’ radio show.

Lootpress

