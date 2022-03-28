Prep Basketball: Scott Brown Classic rosters unveiled
The Scott Brown Classic, an annual high school basketball all-star game, will be held April 9 at Shady Spring High School.
Attached below are the boys rosters with the girls rosters to follow later this week.
Class AA/A C. Adam Toney Tires
Head Coach – Matt Sauvage, James Monroe
Ass’t Coach – Corey Miller, James Monroe
Rye Gadd Webster County
Shad Sauvage James Monroe
Cameron Thomas James Monroe
Kaden Smallwood GBC
Adam Drennen Liberty
Tanner Whitten Wyoming East
Caleb Blevins Man
Jesse Muncy St. Joes
Jerimiah Harless Man
Chase McClung Greenbrier West
Issac McKneely Poca
Jackson Toney Poca
Class AAAA / AAA Mid State Automotive
Head Coach – David Tallman, Morgantown
Assistant – Dave Tallman Sr., Magnolia
School
Alec Poland Morgantown
Brooks Gage Morgantown
Jalen Goins Morgantown
Chandler Schmidt Cabell Midland
Ashton Mooney Parkersburg South
Aaron Griffith Greenbrier East
Maddex McMillen Woodrow
Jackson Tackett Logan
Colby Pishner Nicholas County
Zane McCarty George Washington
Evan Colucci Westside
Jacob Perdue Oak Hill
