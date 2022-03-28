ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shady Spring, WV

Prep Basketball: Scott Brown Classic rosters unveiled

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xh9Pl_0esKMWM300
James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage embraces his son Shad Sauvage after checking out of the Mavericks' state championship game against Greater Beckley

The Scott Brown Classic, an annual high school basketball all-star game, will be held April 9 at Shady Spring High School.

Attached below are the boys rosters with the girls rosters to follow later this week.

Class AA/A C. Adam Toney Tires

Head Coach – Matt Sauvage, James Monroe

Ass’t Coach – Corey Miller, James Monroe

Rye Gadd Webster County

Shad Sauvage James Monroe

Cameron Thomas James Monroe

Kaden Smallwood GBC

Adam Drennen Liberty

Tanner Whitten Wyoming East

Caleb Blevins Man

Jesse Muncy St. Joes

Jerimiah Harless Man

Chase McClung Greenbrier West

Issac McKneely Poca

Jackson Toney Poca

Class AAAA / AAA Mid State Automotive

Head Coach – David Tallman, Morgantown

Assistant – Dave Tallman Sr., Magnolia

School

Alec Poland Morgantown

Brooks Gage Morgantown

Jalen Goins Morgantown

Chandler Schmidt Cabell Midland

Ashton Mooney Parkersburg South

Aaron Griffith Greenbrier East

Maddex McMillen Woodrow

Jackson Tackett Logan

Colby Pishner Nicholas County

Zane McCarty George Washington

Evan Colucci Westside

Jacob Perdue Oak Hill

