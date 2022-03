To savor the best U.S. seafood is a rewarding dining experience, allowing us to appreciate the essence of the surrounding waters. There must be something about a natural saltwater brine that triggers our subconscious to gravitate towards the food's seemingly rare and exclusive qualities. In many cases, seafood is synonymous with elegant tablescapes and high-end dining. Other magnetic seafood gatherings feature beachside clam bakes or lobster feasts — a joy only understood when you've experienced the rich flavor of crustaceans and sand between your toes at the same time.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO