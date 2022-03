The highlight of the annual NFL owners meetings is when all the head coaches shuffle over to a designated area and pose for a class photo. There is always a tremendous amount of things to look at and jokes to be had. Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt, understanding the importance a bunch of dudes awkwardly smiling for the cameras, has reliably broken down each edition like a college professor. But not a stodgy crank professor, a cool professor like one imagines Dr. Henry Jones was when he wasn't risking life and limb for priceless historical artifacts.

NFL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO