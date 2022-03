The NCAA men's hockey tournament is here, and after a 16-team field battled through the regionals, the Frozen Four is set for April 7 and 9 at TD Garden in Boston. Advancing to Boston are Michigan, the Big Ten tournament champion and No. 1 overall seed; Minnesota State, the CCHA tournament and regular-season champ; Denver, the regular-season champ in the NCHC; and Minnesota, the Big Ten's regular-season champ.

