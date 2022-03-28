ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Russian voted against annexing Crimea in 2014. Now he's fighting for Ukraine

CNN Christiane Amanpour speaks with Russian dissident Ilya Ponomarev, who voted against the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, about the current state of the war after he joined the Ukrainian forces.

