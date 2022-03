The Cougars cruised past Iowa State in a doubleheader Friday, taking their visitors down 11-3 in the first matchup before shutting out the Cyclones 5-0 in the second meeting. BYU sophomore outfielder Violet Zavodnik got things started for the Cougars Saturday, bringing in their first five runs. Three of those scores came in the first inning off a three-run shot over the centerfield wall. Two innings later, she homered again. The Cougars’ slugger brought in her final run with an RBI single in the fourth.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO