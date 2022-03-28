Snow squall crash

We are going to be experiencing bursts of snow on & off throughout the afternoon & evening on Friday. While the snowfall won't be adding up to much, but it will be enough to make it tough to see at times, thanks to the strong wind we'll be experiencing as well. Roads could get slick at times, another reason to take it slower than normal, and allow plenty of space between you & the vehicle ahead of you!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO