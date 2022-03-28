Bucks County Community College Gives Students a Motivational Jolt with Its SPARK Series

Image via Julia M. Cameron at Unsplash.

Bucks County Community College's SPARK content provides online access to motivational mentoring content for area students.

Bucks County Community College (Bucks) invites area high-school and college students to gain firsthand knowledge and insight from business experts from across the nation. The virtual, interactive content is part of the college’s SPARK initiative, centering on:

Self-care and -awareness

Preparation and persistence

Asking and answering of questions

Respecting diversity

Knowledge acquisition

All events run from 6:00–7:00 p.m. and are held virtually. There is no cost for students, but registration is required.

The current roster is:

DatesSpeakerContent

March 31, April 7Brian Heat, educator and Amazon bestselling authorMapping an epic journey of student dreamers, no matter their race, creed, or background

April 14Joaquin Zihuatanjo, author, poet, spoken work artist, and award-winning teacherChicano success story from a talent born and raised in the barrio of East Dallas, Texas

April 21, April 28, May 5Marisel HerreraMessages drawn from a rich cultural heritage hewn in New York and shaped by belief in the power of education and faith

More information on SPARK is available at Bucks County Community College.