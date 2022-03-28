ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County Community College Gives Students a Motivational Jolt with Its SPARK Series

By Dan Weckerly
 2 days ago
Image via Julia M. Cameron at Unsplash.

Bucks County Community College's SPARK content provides online access to motivational mentoring content for area students.

Bucks County Community College (Bucks) invites area high-school and college students to gain firsthand knowledge and insight from business experts from across the nation. The virtual, interactive content is part of the college’s SPARK initiative, centering on:

  • Self-care and -awareness
  • Preparation and persistence
  • Asking and answering of questions
  • Respecting diversity
  • Knowledge acquisition

All events run from 6:00–7:00 p.m. and are held virtually. There is no cost for students, but registration is required.

The current roster is:

DatesSpeakerContent

March 31, April 7Brian Heat, educator and Amazon bestselling authorMapping an epic journey of student dreamers, no matter their race, creed, or background

April 14Joaquin Zihuatanjo, author, poet, spoken work artist, and award-winning teacherChicano success story from a talent born and raised in the barrio of East Dallas, Texas

April 21, April 28, May 5Marisel HerreraMessages drawn from a rich cultural heritage hewn in New York and shaped by belief in the power of education and faith

More information on SPARK is available at Bucks County Community College.

Education
BUCKSCO.Today

Fairless Hills Auto Dealer Donates Cars for Bucks County Technical High School Students to Dissect

A red Ford Focus like this one has been donated for student study to the Bucks County Technical High School. Like biology students with a frog, class participants at Bucks County Technical High School will gain hands-on knowledge of two Ford compacts. Bucks Local News covered the car coursework, made possible by a Fred Beans Automotive Group donation.
BUCKSCO.Today

Food Labels: What the Heck Do They Mean? Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce Event Explains

An upcoming Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce event explains the often-confusing data contained on food labels.Image via Shannon VanDenHeuvel at Unsplash. Ingredients. Serving size. Fat, cholesterol, sodium, and carbohydrate breakdowns. Nutrients. And footnotes in teeny-tiny fonts. Consumers encounter these details on dozens of food labels both in supermarkets and standing at their kitchen cupboards. But what do they mean? And how can they inform purchase choices/menu options? And what are their health implications?
