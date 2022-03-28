ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Sean McVay is front and center in annual NFL coaches photo

By Cameron DaSilva
 22 hours ago
Sean McVay is attending this year’s annual league meeting with some extra bragging rights after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI in February. So when coaches lined up for their annual group photo, it was McVay – and his casual untucked shirt and jeans look – appropriately standing front and center among his peers.

Greg Auman of The Athletic shared a photo of the group shot from Florida, which features some interesting outfits across the board.

As you may have noticed, McVay is standing in the same row as Sean McDermott, Josh McDaniels and Mike McDaniel, which was probably just a funny coincidence. Bill Belichick was noticeably absent from the shot, as he typically is. Bruce Arians, Dan Campbell and Mike McCarthy also weren’t in the photo.

