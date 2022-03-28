Burglary And Criminal Damage Reported

All across the Best Southwest area criminal mischief is on the rise with many reports involving juveniles-some are vandalizing property with graffiti, others are looking for unlocked vehicles, etc. Cedar Hill Police Department responded to a 911 call, around 2:30am this morning, regarding two people checking car doors in the...
A 36-year-old St. Louis man fled the scene of a traffic crash Sunday afternoon leaving three critically injured children behind. According to Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morris, the crash occurred about 4:35 p.m. at the corner of Jackson and State roads in Bethany Township when the man ran a stop sign and broadsided a vehicle travelling north on State Road driven by a 32-year-old St. Louis woman.
Missing dog found - disappeared after deadly crash on I-57 New details in deadly I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Missouri. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Unveiling the new Stoddard County jail. Updated: 1 hours ago. |
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman was sentenced on Monday to more than three years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, including one incident in which she brought a child to the deal. Officials said 25-year-old Paige Axler pleaded guilty on September 27, 2021, to distributing at least...
BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
CHICAGO - Less than two years after being paroled in the fatal stabbing of her then-boyfriend, a 55-year-old woman has been accused of stabbing another man in the neck after they broke up earlier this month. Veronica Wilson, from the South Austin neighborhood, was arrested Friday and charged with felony...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed in connection to a shooting that happened at Ginger Bend Drive on Wednesday. In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 35-year-old Cherell Ingram was charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The victim, 25-year-old Brandon McClendon, […]
EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine.
Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department.
According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
Bail was set at $50,000.
SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
BOONE COUNTY - Rechelle Miller knew Angie Rice since they were both 15 years old. Before Rice went missing in December 2021, the two women worked together at Perche Creek Cafe. "She was so kind and so sweet," Miller said. "She was my best friend, and I talked with her...
Martin County- Indiana State Police Detective, Sergeant David Mitchell filed for and received an arrest warrant for Matthew Ray Copeland, 29, of Shoals, following an investigation into a Battery that allegedly occurred on October 15, 2021, in Martin County.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman killed in North Memphis earlier this month has been identified by her family. Teonka Gunn was shot and killed on March 1, her family said. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Watkins, according to police. Police said that...
We are very sorry to report the niece of Paul Block Jr. says "my uncle has been found, unfortunately we didn’t get the outcome we had hoped for. Our hearts are shattered. Please send love and prayers to my family as we come to terms with the loss of one of the most amazing men this earth could have ever been blessed with."
ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man is facing numerous drug charges after he was arrested Monday. Alonzo Norman, 32, has been charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent. The East Mississippi Drug Task Force...
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — A traffic stop in Iuka, Mississippi led officers to arrest six people and seize several grams of methamphetamine. Deputies pulled over a red Ford Ranger driven by Timothy Mills with Miranda Winters in the passenger seat. Deputies said Mills was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm […]
