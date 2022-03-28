Sean McVay on Dolphins' offense: 'It's going to be scary'

If anyone knows a thing or two about scary offenses, it’s Sean McVay. He’s helped turn the Rams into one of the best offensive teams in football since becoming their head coach in 2017, ranking in the top 11 in yards in each of the last five years.

So when he says the Dolphins offense is going to be scary next season, it should carry some weight. Miami added plenty of speed to an offense that already boasted Jaylen Waddle, acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs and signing Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds as free agents.

It’s all part of Mike McDaniel’s new regime as the Dolphins’ coach, which has caught the attention of McVay.

“It’s going to be scary,” McVay told the Miami Herald when asked about the Dolphins offense. “Mike [McDaniel] and I go way back working together in Washington. He’s obviously been around one of the best in Kyle Shanahan for a handful of years. He’s going to do a great job putting players in position to succeed. They’re going to be explosive. It’s going to be a lot of fireworks. They’re going to be fun to watch.”

McVay told the Herald that the Dolphins’ collection of speed “is rare” and that he’s looking forward to seeing what McDaniel can do with this group. Obviously, much of the Dolphins’ success will come down to whether Tua Tagovailoa can improve in Year 3, but at least there will be no excuses about a lack of talent around him now.

The Rams won’t face the Dolphins this year or next, so McVay will only get to watch his former colleague from afar until 2024 when these two teams are scheduled to meet.