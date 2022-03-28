Rent like a star: The Nightfall Group

Julia Fox has drawn attention for her unusual Oscar after-party dress which had a hand-shaped neckline which she accessorised with a purse ‘made out of human hair’.The Uncut Gems star attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for Performing Arts, in a black leather gown, which featured a neckline that was designed as hands around her neck. Her outfit was accompanied with a pair of leather gloves and pointed heels.She also carried a black purse which she claimed was covered in real human hair.Speaking to Catt Sadler, the co-host of the party’s coverage,...
