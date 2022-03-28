ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rent like a star: The Nightfall Group

By Dayna Devon
KTLA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more information on The Nightfall Group...

ktla.com

Complex

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Spotted Together at Saint’s Soccer Match

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen together supporting their son Saint during his soccer match in Los Angeles over the weekend. Even as the two finalize certain aspects of their divorce, such as a custody agreement, Kim and Ye appear to be trying to make the co-parenting arrangement work. Footage obtained by TMZ showed them keeping a distance between each other, but they appeared, at least, to be on speaking terms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
floor8.com

Kourtney Kardashian sparks pregancy rumors following Oscars red carpet debut

Kourtney Kardashian - who is set to say I do to Blink-182 drummer sometime in May - made her Oscars red carpet debut with Travis Barker on Sunday. Upon their stylish arrival, the 42-year-old Poosh founder sparked pregnancy rumors following the recent shock that Kravis was "trying for a baby" in The Kardashians trailer.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Janelle Brown Reportedly Rents New Property Amid Rumors She'll Be Next 'Sister Wives' Star To Leave Kody Brown

Janelle Brown appears to be throwing herself into her work in the midst of reports that her and husband Kody Brown's marriage is on the brink. After the Arizona Secretary of State confirmed Janelle launched NTYK, LLC — a "retail trade" business — in September 2021, the TV personality reportedly rented out an office space for her new endeavor.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Fast Company

A viral TikTok saga of an employee who moved into his cubicle puts the spotlight on living wages

More than 13 million TikTok users watched as a Seattle man, who goes by the handle calm.simon, unpacked bags full of clothes, books, snacks, and kitchen supplies in his office cubicle. “I am moving from my apartment and into my cubicle at work,” he says in his now-viral TikTok video. “They do not pay me enough . . . so as a matter of protest, I am just going to live at my job.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Julia Fox’s Oscar gown had a hand around the neck and was accessorised with a ‘human hair’ purse

Julia Fox has drawn attention for her unusual Oscar after-party dress which had a hand-shaped neckline which she accessorised with a purse ‘made out of human hair’.The Uncut Gems star attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for Performing Arts, in a black leather gown, which featured a neckline that was designed as hands around her neck. Her outfit was accompanied with a pair of leather gloves and pointed heels.She also carried a black purse which she claimed was covered in real human hair.Speaking to Catt Sadler, the co-host of the party’s coverage,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Rihanna’s $52K bracelet from A$AP Rocky might reveal her due date

It might not be covered in “Diamonds,” but Rihanna’s whimsical bauble might offer clues about her baby’s due date. Rihanna was spotted holding hands with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she’s expecting her first child, in West Hollywood last week, wearing a pale pink Simone Rocha dress and a new charm bracelet from Annoushka worth a whopping $51,991.
CELEBRITIES

